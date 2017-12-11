Josh Homme apologizes for kicking photographer in the face: 'I was a total d---'

Thanks to Josh Homme @queensofthestoneage I now get to spend my night in the ER. Seriously, WHO DOES THAT?!? #joshhomme #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #qotsafamily #concertphotography #musicphotographer A post shared by Chelsea Lauren (@chelsealaurenla) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

A disturbing video shows Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicking a photographer’s camera into her face during the band’s set at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The photographer, Chelsea Lauren, spent the night in the emergency room for treatment and claims that the act was “obviously very intentional,” as Homme was smiling before striking her. After issuing an apology on Sunday, Homme issued a second apology on the band’s social media pages Monday.

“I’d just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren. I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d—,”Homme said to the camera. “I’m truly sorry and I hope you’re okay. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them, and I apologize for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that.”

On Sunday, after Variety first reported the story and Lauren stated that she intended to file a police report, Homme said in a statement that he was “in a state of being lost in performance” and that he “would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows.”

You can watch the whole apology video above.