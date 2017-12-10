Queen of the Stone Age frontman kicks photographer's camera into her face during show

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme appears to have kicked a photographer’s camera into her face mid-performance at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show Saturday night, according to video from the concert and the photographer’s own account.

Shutterstock photographer Chelsea Lauren posted crowd-shot footage on Instagram in which her camera is struck by Homme’s foot. “It was obviously intentional,” Lauren said in an interview with Variety.

“I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” she recalled. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly.”

Lauren also said she went to the ER and plans to file a police report.

In a statement provided to EW by a representative Sunday, Homme said, “Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage. Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

In a follow-up Instagram post published before Homme’s statement, Lauren stressed that she holds Homme solely responsible for the incident and added, “Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job.”

Lauren also told Variety that Homme deliberately cut his forehead and dripped blood during his set, and that he insulted the sold-out crowd as well as headlining act Muse.