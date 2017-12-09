Chance the Rapper is your new favorite Chicago weatherman

Chance the Rapper is many things: a rapper, Saturday Night Live host, public school advocate, horror-comedy actor, generally beloved human, and now, a weatherman.

On Friday morning when Chance stopped by Chicago’s WGN Morning News to talk about his involvement with Chicago Public Schools and the $1 million donation he made to CPS in March, he also decided to give a go at being a local weatherman.

Donning his signature baseball cap, the “No Problem” singer kicked off the weather report with an upbeat message saying, “It’s extremely cold outside but it hasn’t seemed to stop the spirit of giving.” Not only did he show off his knowledge of local geography, Chance was also quick with jokes and proved his love for Harry Potter by having some fun with an invisibility cloak.

Before signing off, the rapper left viewers with a deep message: “Every snowflake is different. They actually have DNA, like people. Each one is individual.”

You can watch the full, hilarious clip above and watch the rest of his appearance here.