11 new must-listen music releases

Every Friday, artists drop anticipated albums, surprise singles, and hyped collaborations. As part of New Music Friday, EW’s music team chooses some of the essential new tunes. From Eminem’s fiery political screed to Camila Cabello’s infectious new singles, here are some of the week’s most noteworthy releases. Got Spotify? Stream all of EW’s picks by following our playlist (embedded below) for this week.

1. Eminem, “Untouchable”

The rapper’s second single from his forthcoming album Revival is as politically incendiary as first offering “Walk on Water” wasn’t. On the cut, which cracks six minutes in duration, the MC channels the fiery missives from his October freestyle at BET’s Hip-Hop Awards into a profound screed addressing police brutality, white privilege, and more. —E.R.B.

2. Camila Cabello, “Real Friends” and “Never Been the Same”

Almost a year after she left Fifth Harmony, the “Havana” star is celebrating the news of her new album announcement — once titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., the now-self-titled set drops Jan. 12 — with two new tracks that emphasize her agile vocals over club-ready beats. “I decided to call [the LP] by my name by my name because this is where this chapter in my life ended,” she wrote on Instagram. “It started with somebody else’s story, it ended with my finding my way back to myself.” —Nolan Feeney

3. Various Artists, Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1

Quality Control, the label that’s home to Migos, Lil Yachty, and more, has teased this compilation album for the better part of 2017: The aforementioned artists released singles from the project in May and September, respectively. It finally dropped in full on Friday — and has a predictably bonkers roster. Lil Yachty and Migos’ Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff play significant roles, appearing on multiple cuts. But other buzzy guests abound on the 30-track project, which edges close to the two-hour mark. Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and Travis Scott all stop by, while Quavo teams with Nicki Minaj on “She For Keeps” and Offset unites with fiancé Cardi B on “Um Yea.” —E.R.B.

4. Big Sean & Metro Boomin, Double or Nothing

Both Big Sean and Metro Boomin have had banner years. They linked up on “Bounce Back,” the single off Sean’s I Decided, which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. Meanwhile, Boomin has been a perennial presence on the charts through massive singles with Migos (“Bad and Boujee”) and Future (“Mask Off”) and collaborative LPs with Gucci Mane (Droptopwop) and 21 Savage and Offset (Without Warning). They’ve decided to send off 2017 with a 10-song team-up that also features 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. —E.R.B.

5. Migos & Marshmello, “Danger”

Breakout producer Marshmello continues his string of high-profile collaborations with this team-up with rap trio Migos. Off the soundtrack for Netflix’s Bright and featuring eardrum-puncturing low-end, it’s one of the heaviest releases from either act in 2017. —Madison Vain

6. Charli XCX feat. Tove Lo & Alma, “Out of My Head”

Charli XCX is the gift that keeps on giving. Her Number 1 Angel mixtape already made EW’s list of the best albums of the year. Now, she’s sharing the first taste of the collab-heavy sequel, Pop 2, which arrives next Friday and boasts appearances by Carly Rae Jepsen and X-rated rapper Cupcakke. —N.F.

7. Zaytoven feat. Quavo & 2 Chainz, “Wake Up & Cook Up”

Like much of 2017, Quavo seemed omnipresent Friday. In addition to Quality Control’s mixtape and Migos’ collaboration with Marshmello, the rapper also appeared with 2 Chainz on this cut by the acclaimed producer Zaytoven. It’s another blast of the twinkling trap that Zay has lent to Future, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and more, and is set to appear on his debut album, due in 2018. —E.R.B.

8. London on Da Track feat. Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and YG, “Whatever You On”

Back in August, the producer — who has created instrumentals for artists including Young Thug and 21 Savage — released his debut single, featuring Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Offset. His bouncy new cut sports contributions from Thugger, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and YG for a breezy summit between stylistically divergent artists. —E.R.B.

9. Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding”

On the heels of debuting two new songs in potential Oscar contender Call Me By Your Name, Stevens dropped another film-adjacent track earlier this week: “Tonya Harding,” an ode to the controversial figure skater who’s also the subject of I, Tonya, out now. Although the song — full of the type of poetic, history-based lyrics Stevens is known for — doesn’t appear in the movie (the musician wrote in a blog post that he sent it to the filmmakers, but they couldn’t find a place for it), it serves as a gorgeous, contemplative companion to it. For more on Stevens, read EW’s interview with him about the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack. —Ariana Bacle

10. Belle & Sebastian, How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 1)

Beginning today, the enduring indie-pop act will release three mini-albums monthly through February. The first installment of How to Solve Our Human Problems is expectedly eclectic, spanning the groovy, flute-laden “Everything Is Now (Instrumental”) to the synth-driven, nostalgic “We Were Beautiful.” —E.R.B.

11. Walker Hayes, boom.

More than a decade after moving to Music City, the hard-to-define singer-songwriter is finally releasing his debut LP — and with charming, quirky, breezy, soulful, and vulnerable flavors, boom. is a delightful, sure-footed effort. Hip-hop clearly influenced Hayes’ wordplay and it helps his storytelling — like on moving and autobiographical album closer “Craig,” where one of Hayes’ friends and fellow churchgoers helps the struggling, soon-to-be father of seven — both with playful and affecting catharsis. —M.V.

Listen to a playlist of the tracks from this week’s New Music Friday above.