Eminem to Elton John: Trump 'does not give a f--- about anybody' but his supporters

Eminem is continuing to speak out against President Donald Trump, saying the president “does not give a f— about anybody else” but his supporters.

Almost two months after his powerful performance at BET’s Hip-Hop Awards, where he referred to Trump as a “bitch,” the rapper has opened up about why he felt the need to deliver such a message.

“It was about having the right to stand up to oppression,” he told Elton John for Interview. “I mean, that’s exactly what the people in the military and the people who have given their lives for this country have fought for — for everybody to have a voice and to protest injustices and speak out against s— that’s wrong. We’re not trying to disrespect the military, we’re not trying to disrespect the flag, we’re not trying to disrespect our country. But s— is going on that we want to make you aware of. We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us. He knows what he’s doing.”

Eminem debuted “The Storm,” which he admits was pre-written, in a video filmed before the October award show. Among his targets were those claiming to be supporters of himself and Trump, to whom he said, “F— you.”

“As long as he’s got his base, he does not give a f— about anybody else in America,” Eminem further told John. “But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them. I still feel like America is the greatest country to live in. This is my opinion. But we have issues that we need to work on and we need to do better.”

