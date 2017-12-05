Randy Travis is ‘deeply apologetic’ after nude arrest video released

Randy Travis has issued a statement about his arrest for driving under the influence in 2012. Video of the arrest went viral this week after a judge denied the country singer’s request to stop the State of Texas from releasing the footage.

“Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character,” a rep for Travis told Taste of Country. “He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash.”

The statement continued: “Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family.”

In February 2012, Travis was found naked and verbally combative after crashing his car just west of Tioga, Texas. When police approached, the singer threatened the officers and refused sobriety tests, the video shows. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Dashcam footage from the officers’ vehicle, which is typically released to the public, captured the scene. The tapes were released (as shown via TMZ) after numerous failed attempts on the part of Travis to keep them private. He even shared a petition to try to get his fans involved.

According to the Associated Press, the Texas attorney general agreed to redact certain portions of the tape because of Travis’ nudity.

Travis first apologized to his fans following the incident. “I apologize for what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl,” he said in a statement. “I’m committed to being responsible and accountable, and apologize for my actions.”