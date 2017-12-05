See Kesha and Old Crow Medicine Show unite for euphoric 'Wagon Wheel' performance

CMT Crossroads has found a delightful number of oddball pairings since its 2002 debut. (Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett? Check. Rob Thomas and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley? Mhmm. REO Speedwagon and Sara Evans? Obviously.) And this week, Kesha will join the Grammy-winning string maestros Old Crow Medicine Show for what feels like a natural team-up.

The special will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on the network, but today, EW is thrilled to premiere a clip of the stars’ take on the band’s “Wagon Wheel.” Kesha roughs up the tune with her leathery vocal, but the original version’s fabled euphoria is never far from mind.

Elsewhere on the program, they’ll take on Kesha’s “Woman” and “Your Love Is My Drug.”

Watch the clip above.