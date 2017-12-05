Fleet Foxes announce 2018 tour dates

Seattle folk darlings Fleet Foxes returned from a five-year recording hiatus this summer, and now they’ve set their eyes on the road. The band announced Tuesday that they’ll bring Crack-Up, their third studio album, to a slew of U.S. cities beginning March 1.

Dates are currently announced through most of May, with the band dotting primarily the Southeast. (That other regions would be revealed soon is hardly out of the question.) The run will wrap May 21 in Nashville before the outfit heads back overseas for festival slots.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. All new shows are listed below. All currently booked dates are available on the band’s website.

March 1 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

March 2 – Saint Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

March 4 – Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

March 6 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts

March 9 – Jackson, Miss. @ Thalia Mara Hall

March 10 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

March 11 – Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

March 12 – New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater

May 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium