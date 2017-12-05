It’s official: Slim Shady is coming back.

Eminem on Tuesday revealed that his new album is appropriately titled Revival and will drop on Dec. 15. Packed with 19 new tracks — including his previously released “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé — the LP includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Pink, Alicia Keys, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, and Phresher. He previously worked with Pink on her Beautiful Trauma track “Revenge.”

“12/15,” Eminem simply captioned album artwork on Twitter.

Eminem’s surprise comes two weeks after he served as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest. An album announcement from the rap superstar has appeared imminent for months now, and anticipation amped up after Em and Bey dropped “Walk on Water” in November. The previous clue came in August, when he launched a #CampShady campaign on social media.

Outspoken as ever, the artist’s reemergence into the public eye has included criticism of President Donald Trump, whom he called a “bitch” in a fiery freestyle rap broadcast on BET’s Hip-Hop Awards in October. Among Eminem’s complaints: Trump’s handling of Charlottesville and response to NFL player protests.

Revival will be Eminem’s ninth studio album and his first since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2.