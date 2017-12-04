Taylor Swift tackles 'reinvention and moving on' in new British Vogue cover story

The first official magazine cover of Taylor Swift’s reputation era is here!

On Monday, British Vogue unveiled Swift on the cover of its January 2018 issue, the second under the leadership of new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Naturally, Swift is wearing red. “Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertala for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set. Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make,” Swift wrote of the shoot on Instagram. “It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people. #newvogue”

Unlike traditional cover stories, this one does not include an interview but rather a poem by Swift, written exclusively for British Vogue. “Obviously she is a world-class lyricist – and has written a stunning poem just for Vogue on the timely subject of reinvention and moving on – but she also takes her duties as a role model very seriously,” Enninful said of the piece. “Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message.”

Since its release, reputation has sat comfortably atop the Billboard charts after selling 1.216 million copies in its first week. Swift’s British Vogue cover, featuring a 12-page spread styled by Enninful himself, hits newsstands Friday, Dec. 8.