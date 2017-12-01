Taylor Swift's reputation is now on Spotify

Streaming records, beware: Taylor Swift’s behemoth sixth LP — which, after two weeks, is still atop the Billboard 200 albums charts, selling 1.21 million copies in its first seven days — is now available on streaming services, including Spotify. (Listen below!)

Reputation was Swift’s fifth album to find itself on the top of the sales heap, though the set did fall just shy of 1989‘s astronomical first-week sales. (It hit 1.29 million copies in 2014.) It has been the biggest-selling album of this year, edging out Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which had held strong since spring.

With its addition to streaming platforms, the singer will aim to topple new records, as well as bolster her numbers as she fights to remain at No. 1 for a third week. (Streaming factors into overall sales on the charts.) And in the meantime, fans will continue to line up for what is shaping up to be an epic stadium tour, launching in 2018.