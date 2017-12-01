Feds want to seize Martin Shkreli's $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli could suffer another major blow for his criminal actions — this one to his music collection.

Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager known for raising the price of a crucial AIDS drug, is currently being held in a prison in Brooklyn after his conviction in August for defrauding investors. Now, according to CNN, prosecutors have asked a Federal Court judge to seize $7.4 million in assets — including his one-of-a-kind copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the only known copy.

Shkreli listed the album, which he purchased for a reported $2 million, for auction on eBay in September. Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was described in the listing as a double CD accompanied by “a finely crafted booklet.” Shkreli’s purchase in 2015 marked the most expensive album ever sold, but individuals connected to the group voiced doubts about its authenticity when the auction went up.

Other assets of Shkreli’s listed by the government include his copy of Lil Wayne’s The Carter V album, a Picasso painting, and an Enigma machine from World War II. The $5 million Shkreli paid for his bail is being kept, while these assets were argued to make up the difference.

In an email to CNN, his lawyer Ben Brafman wrote, “We will vigorously oppose the government motion.”