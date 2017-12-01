Jesse Williams leaves Demi Lovato at the altar in heartbreaking music video

Demi Lovato has finally dropped her super Pinterest-worthy, albeit heartbreaking, music video for “Tell Me You Love Me” — and at almost seven minutes long, it’s striking a dramatic chord.

After weeks of lace-filled teasers on social media, the singer premiered the clip for her sixth studio album‘s title track on Friday morning. Featuring Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jesse Williams proposing with a huge diamond, the clip transports viewers to a picturesque wedding day with happy guests. One problem: This is a tense relationship defined by fights, jealousy, and deep insecurities. Nope, there are no happy endings here. Right before “I do,” Williams takes off his wedding ring and walks back down the aisle.

Naturally, Lovatics are loving the emotional video from director Mark Pellington. On Twitter, Lovato called it one of her “favorite videos yet…” Watch the video above, and read reactions below

the tell me you love me music video is so good. it’s seriously one of the best music videos i’ve seen in a while. — ً (@explicitlyag) December 1, 2017

Tell Me You Love Me is Demi’s BEST video, she did what she had to do.. the visuals, the story, the ACTING!!! It has nothing to do with her others videos. Congratulations, Miss @ddlovato #DemisWeddingToday — Ian 🦎 (@demilovtimes) December 1, 2017

thinking about it, Tell Me You Love Me could've been an excellent visual album pic.twitter.com/frXV62Ib9t — omar🇻🇪 (@intoyouremixes) December 1, 2017

You can watch the whole video for “Tell Me You Love Me’ above for all the feels (and Pinterest inspiration).