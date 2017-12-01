Taylor Swift's 'I Did Something Bad' gets a stunning cover by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo

Taylor Swift’s reputation came out Nov. 10, and though it’s now on streaming services and has been sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart, just today the first solidly breathtaking cover of a New Taylor song was released courtesy of Broadway belters Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean.

Clad in black, Tony Award-winning Erivo (The Color Purple) and Shoshana Bean (Wicked) deliver a stunning version of Taylor Swift’s “I Did Something Bad.” While Swift’s original version of the song features intense, elaborate instrumentation, this stripped-down spin is all about the melody, and it’s even more powerful when the two Broadway leading ladies sing together while staring directly at the camera.

“It’s not often that I moved to do a cover,” Bean wrote in the YouTube caption. “I have to be pretty crazy about the song. This one was love at first listen and has STAYED on repeat. And who better to make music with than this brilliant friend of mine? In the 4 years we’ve known each other this marks the FIRST time we’ve actually sung together.”

Petition for Erivo and Bean to cover the entirety of Reputation, please!

Watch the full video above and bask in the glorious vocals and A+ lipstick choices.