DMX's 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' is unlike any Christmas cover you've heard

Look out, Mariah Carey: DMX is coming for your Christmas crown.

Following his viral remix of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 2012, DMX released an official cover of the track this week on Spotify. Featuring some classic DMX ad-libs throughout, the song is sure to grab your attention whether you’re a fan of it or not.

Coming in at just over a minute and a half, this version puts an aggressive spin on the melody you remember from your childhood. While it’s only just a single on the new “Spotify Singles: Holiday” playlist, might we suggest that DMX follow in the footsteps of other musicians like Sia and Gwen Stefani in releasing a full-length holiday album? It’s never too late to add to the best (or worst) new holiday releases.

Listen to DMX’s cover above. Like the reindeer himself, it just might go down in history.