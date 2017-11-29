Missy Elliott reveals she was in the hospital the night before Super Bowl performance

Back in 2015, Missy Elliott put her thing down, flipped it, and reversed it at Super Bowl XLIX, helping headliner Katy Perry pull off the most-watched halftime show in history.

Now, nearly three years later, the dexterous rapper has revealed that she was in the hospital the night before the record-breaking performance, and had a moment of uncertainty.

“#Fact no1 knew I was in the hospital the night before I had to perform at the SuperBowl,” Elliott tweeted Wednesday, adding that she was “SO SHOOK” when she ultimately took the stage and heard the opening notes of her 2001 hit “Get Ur Freak On.”

“I will NEVER forget this night & I’m 4ever HUMBLED,” she said.

#Fact no1 knew I was in the hospital the night before I had to perform at the SuperBowl😩& when I heard the beginning of Get Ya Freak On playing I was SO SHOOK😬I said Lord I can't turn back now😅God pulled me through🙌🏾 I will NEVER forget this night & I'm 4ever HUMBLED🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1V7YtYiCh — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 30, 2017

While the Grammy winner didn’t attribute that hospitalization to it, she was diagnosed in 2008 with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune illness affecting the thyroid. She opened up to PEOPLE about her condition in 2011, saying she felt “great.” “I’ve been off medication for about a year and I’m completely managing the condition through diet and exercise,” she said.

Check out a clip of Elliott’s performance above.