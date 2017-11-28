Taylor Swift expands reputation stadium tour 'due to overwhelming demand'

Forget that Grammys snub — Taylor Swift is focused on hitting the road!

The “Delicate” singer on Tuesday added nine dates to her highly anticipated reputation stadium tour. As previously teased, Swift will jump across the pond, performing three dates in the U.K. and Ireland in June. Plus, “due to overwhelming demand,” six additional shows were added in U.S. cities where she previously announced shows, a Facebook post explained. Given the large gaps between dates in the official list below, Swift might have room to add more concerts in the coming months.

Swift also announced that registration has ended for a fan-focused ticket hub through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan initiative, meaning that hopeful concertgoers who don’t receive a “personalized presale date and time” on Saturday will have to wait to secure their seats until tickets are made available to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the pop star’s 28th birthday.

The world tour will find Swift performing several tracks from her sixth studio album, reputation, which sits atop the Billboard albums chart for the second week in a row and sold 1.216 million albums in its first week, earning the biggest sales week for an album since Adele dropped 25 in 2015.

Curious about Swift’s new tour aesthetic and musical direction? Look no further than her recent Saturday Night Live appearance, which included a sexy rendition of “…Ready For It?” and an acoustic take of “Call It What You Want.”

See Swift’s new concert dates in the bold text below.

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

NEW SHOW: May 18 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

NEW SHOW: June 1 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

NEW SHOW: June 8 – Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom

NEW SHOW: June 15 – Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

NEW SHOW: June 22 – Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

NEW SHOW: July 20 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

NEW SHOW: July 27 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

NEW SHOW: August 3 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NEW SHOW: August 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas