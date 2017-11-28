Taylor Swift expands reputation stadium tour 'due to overwhelming demand'

Forget that Grammys snub — Taylor Swift is focused on hitting the road!
The “Delicate” singer on Tuesday added nine dates to her highly anticipated reputation stadium tour. As previously teased, Swift will jump across the pond, performing three dates in the U.K. and Ireland in June. Plus, “due to overwhelming demand,” six additional shows were added in U.S. cities where she previously announced shows, a Facebook post explained. Given the large gaps between dates in the official list below, Swift might have room to add more concerts in the coming months.
Swift also announced that registration has ended for a fan-focused ticket hub through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan initiative, meaning that hopeful concertgoers who don’t receive a “personalized presale date and time” on Saturday will have to wait to secure their seats until tickets are made available to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the pop star’s 28th birthday.
The world tour will find Swift performing several tracks from her sixth studio album, reputation, which sits atop the Billboard albums chart for the second week in a row and sold 1.216 million albums in its first week, earning the biggest sales week for an album since Adele dropped 25 in 2015.
Curious about Swift’s new tour aesthetic and musical direction? Look no further than her recent Saturday Night Live appearance, which included a sexy rendition of “…Ready For It?” and an acoustic take of “Call It What You Want.”
See Swift’s new concert dates in the bold text below.
May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
NEW SHOW: May 18 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
NEW SHOW: June 1 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
NEW SHOW: June 8 – Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom
NEW SHOW: June 15 – Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland
NEW SHOW: June 22 – Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom
June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
NEW SHOW: July 20 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
NEW SHOW: July 27 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
NEW SHOW: August 3 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NEW SHOW: August 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
