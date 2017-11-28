Grammy nominations 2018: JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars dominate

November 28, 2017 AT 08:47 AM EST

Grammys season is here!

The Recording Academy announced the 60th annual Grammy nominees Tuesday, and JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with six nominations a piece. Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars also earned significant recognition, both notching four nominations. All four artists will compete in the Album of the Year category, which is rounded out with Lorde’s Melodrama. JAY-Z and Mars dominate the major categories, receiving nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Andra Day shared the nominees for the four major categories on CBS This Morning. “Despacito (Remix),” the smash single by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber, scored nominations in both general, single-oriented categories. Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara both appear as nominees for Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Because of the Grammys’ timeframe for nomination, which spanned Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017, the list omits some noteworthy 2017 albums — while including some of 2016’s buzziest releases. Recent albums from Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Pink, and St. Vincent won’t be eligible until the 2019 awards. Meanwhile, the 2016 records from Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Childish Gambino all received nods.

The 60th annual Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

See all the Grammy nominees below.

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

 

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — Pink
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

 

 

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica
“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay
“Go to War” — Nothing More
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More

 

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National

 

 

 

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
CTRL — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton
“Location” — Khalid
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Supermodel” — SZA
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music

 

Best Rap Album

4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Sassy” — Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

 

 

 

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

