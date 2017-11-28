Grammy nominations 2018: JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars dominate

Grammys season is here!

The Recording Academy announced the 60th annual Grammy nominees Tuesday, and JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with six nominations a piece. Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars also earned significant recognition, both notching four nominations. All four artists will compete in the Album of the Year category, which is rounded out with Lorde’s Melodrama. JAY-Z and Mars dominate the major categories, receiving nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Andra Day shared the nominees for the four major categories on CBS This Morning. “Despacito (Remix),” the smash single by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber, scored nominations in both general, single-oriented categories. Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara both appear as nominees for Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Because of the Grammys’ timeframe for nomination, which spanned Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017, the list omits some noteworthy 2017 albums — while including some of 2016’s buzziest releases. Recent albums from Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Pink, and St. Vincent won’t be eligible until the 2019 awards. Meanwhile, the 2016 records from Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Childish Gambino all received nods.

The 60th annual Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

See all the Grammy nominees below.

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica

“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay

“Go to War” — Nothing More

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

CTRL — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton

“Location” — Khalid

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Supermodel” — SZA

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best Rap Album

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” — Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah