Ed Sheeran fans outraged over Grammys snubs

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, and while JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars fans are likely delighted, Ed Sheeran loyalists are in a different boat.

Though Sheeran did pick up two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Shape of You” and ÷ (Divide), respectively, many fans were disappointed that he didn’t appear on the list for any of the major categories, including Record, Song, or Album of the Year. “And did ed sheeran also get no nomination for that masterpiece of an album? I’m throwing a fist!!!!!” one user tweeted, throwing in a few angry emojis at the end.

And did ed sheeran also get no nomination for that masterpiece of an album? I’m throwing a fist!!!!! 😡😡😡 — Selena ◟̽◞̽ (@JustHoldSel) November 28, 2017

There were also tweets celebrating the fact that Sheeran didn’t make the cut for the major categories. “Best of all Ed Sheeran misses out on the three big awards,” another user tweeted, including a picture of Miley Cyrus.

Best of all Ed Sheeran misses out on the three big awards pic.twitter.com/NpffjFzFnM — 𝖑𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖓 (@LMKNTH) November 28, 2017

See more reactions to the news below.

HOW DID ED SHEERAN NOT GET NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR THE GRAMMYS ARE CANCELLED THROW THE WHOLE GRAMMYS AWAY — cant wait for LT1 ♡ (@soloutour) November 28, 2017

Omg Ed sheeran getting snubbed all over the place — Bryce Paschal (@BrycePaschal) November 28, 2017

Ed Sheeran not being nominated in four major categories? Seriously? Should've been nominated in the ROTY category. Shape Of You, I'm sorry sweetie you don't deserve this. #GRAMMYs — BRING THE REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR IN PHILIPPINES (@esteeven17) November 28, 2017

Absolute stunner that Ed Sheeran didn’t get nominated for Record, Song, OR Album of the Year. https://t.co/cVMO9QOQHM — Patrick Jon Hyzy (@PatrickHyzy) November 28, 2017

Ok I know Gaga got snubbed but at least Ed Sheeran didn’t get any of the big 4 either pic.twitter.com/rt7ITEMoii — . (@ArtpopRemixed) November 28, 2017

ed sheeran didn’t get a record or album of the year nomination pic.twitter.com/m3crmP79ff — . (@milecstasy) November 28, 2017