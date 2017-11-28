Ed Sheeran fans outraged over Grammys snubs

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, and while JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars fans are likely delighted, Ed Sheeran loyalists are in a different boat.
Though Sheeran did pick up two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Shape of You” and ÷ (Divide), respectively, many fans were disappointed that he didn’t appear on the list for any of the major categories, including Record, Song, or Album of the Year. “And did ed sheeran also get no nomination for that masterpiece of an album? I’m throwing a fist!!!!!” one user tweeted, throwing in a few angry emojis at the end.
There were also tweets celebrating the fact that Sheeran didn’t make the cut for the major categories. “Best of all Ed Sheeran misses out on the three big awards,” another user tweeted, including a picture of Miley Cyrus.
See more reactions to the news below.
