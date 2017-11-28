'Despacito' might make Grammys history

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” which got a lift from Justin Bieber for an infectious — and chart-topping — remix, has already enjoyed a banner 2017. Now, it’s looking at an epic 2018: On Tuesday morning, the song received plenty of attention from the Record Academy as they rolled out their 60th annual Grammy nominations.

The jam is a contender in three brackets: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, which awards the performer and performance, and Song of the Year, which awards the scribes behind a cut. Should it take home that last golden gramophone, “Despacito” would become the first Spanish-song to ever do so.

“I’m freaking out rich now,” the artist posted, excitedly, on Twitter. “#GrammyNominations God is so good!!!!”

I'm freaking out right now. #GrammyNominations God is so good!!!! — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) November 28, 2017

When EW spoke to the Puerto Rican singer earlier this year, he spoke about the profoundness of its primary language succeeding with the mainstream. “It’s amazing,” he said, “especially given the times that we’re living in. It feels like we’re in a divided world with politics, [but] when you hear ‘Despacito’ and you see someone who doesn’t speak Spanish trying to get the words right…it shows the power of music. We’re coming together.”

Despite its enormous commercial success, getting proper dues from the Recording Academy wasn’t a given. The song — at its own doing — wasn’t nominated for any VMA awards earlier this year, and Justin Bieber potentially botched the song’s promotion during his Purpose World Tour by forgetting how to sing it and later by canceling his tour altogether.