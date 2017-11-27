Morrissey again downplays Spacey, Weinstein allegations: 'Just a pathetic attempt at courtship'

Though he canceled a show due to (relatively) cold temperatures, Morrissey can’t seem to keep himself out of hot water. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the musician again downplayed sexual misconduct allegations facing Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and others.

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” Morrissey said, according to the interview. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

His most recent comments come after other remarks he made in an interview with Der Spiegel. During that interview, Morrissey said it was “laughable” that Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in All The Money in the World following allegations against Spacey, made first by Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp.

“I hate rape, I hate assault, I hate people being forced into a sexual situation,” said Morrissey. “But in quite a few cases, you look at the situation and think that the people being described as victims are simply disappointed. In the whole history of Rock ‘n’ Roll there’ve been musicians who’ve slept with groupies. If you go through the history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors. Why don’t we throw everyone in jail?”

Of Rapp specifically, Morrissey added, “You have to ask, where were the boy’s parents. You ask yourself, if the boy didn’t know what could happen. I don’t know what it was like for him but in my youth, I was never in a situation like that. Never. It was always clear to me what could happen. If you’re in someone’s bedroom, you have to know where it could lead. That’s why I don’t find the whole thing very believable. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked.”