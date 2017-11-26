Taylor Swift's Reputation tops Billboard 200 for second week

Reputation is giving Taylor Swift a good one.

The singer scored her second straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the album, making her the first woman since Adele in 2015 to stay in the top spot for her album’s first two weeks.

Reputation is also the first album to spend consecutive weeks at No. 1 in four months, the last being Jay-Z’s 4:44. Swift’s sixth studio album represents her fifth record to hit No. 1 in its first week of sales, as well as earning the artist her fourth million-selling album week. Reputation is already the best-selling album of 2017 and continues to secure its place atop that pedestal.

It’s also doing big numbers while remaining largely unavailable on streaming platforms, excepting the four tracks Swift released prior to the official drop date. Many of her Reputation singles were already breaking records before it hit shelves.

No doubt Reputation will continue to break records and bring in big revenue for Swift with her recently announced stadium tour, merchandise, and more.