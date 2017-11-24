OK Go and 567 printers make for a colorful 'Obsession' video

OK Go has a new obsession: printers.

Known for their creative videos, the band has taken a colorful approach to the newly released visual for “Obsession.” The performance of the single is aided by 567 printers and a mountain of paper, which they note has been recycled and the proceeds donated to Greenpeace.

Made in partnership with the paper company Double A, the process for the video was two years in the making. OK Go also spent two weeks in Japan, where filming took place, to help develop and test the system.

Watch the video above.