Beyoncé is here to make sure you look your best at your ugly Christmas sweater party this year!

On Wednesday, the Lemonade artist launched a holiday collection just in time for Black Friday. The new line of Beyoncé-themed merchandise includes: white and pink “Beyoncé Holiday Sweater” shirts; a purple “Have a thicc holiday” crewneck sweatshirt; “Best revenge is your paper” wrapping paper (punny!); and “Shinin'” ugly sweater-style long sleeve shirts and onesies, because it’s never too early to turn your children into members of the Beyhive.

Available on Beyoncé’s website, the collection begins at $12 for Christmas tree ornaments and goes as high as $85 for Yoncé adult onesies.

Check out some of the items below:

The “Single Ladies” singer has had a pretty eventful fall: She topped Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid women in music; officially joined the cast Disney’s live-action remake of Lion King; and appeared on Eminem’s “Walk on Water” and J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” remix.