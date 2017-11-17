Jay Z writes op-ed about Meek Mill and the flaws in the criminal justice system

Following an initial reaction posted to Facebook calling the sentence “unjust and heavy handed,” Jay-Z wrote an op-ed for the New York Times on Friday morning, discussing the entire Meek Mill situation and giving his thoughts on the criminal justice system. The Philadelphia-born rapper was recently sentenced two-to-four years in prison for violating his probation.

“What’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day,” wrote Jay-Z, in part. He then continued to discuss his own firsthand experiences during his upbringing in Brooklyn. He later added in the op-ed, “it’s time we highlight the random ways people trapped in the criminal justice system are punished every day.”

In addition to the Facebook post and the more recent op-ed, Jay-Z also stopped in the middle of a 4:44 tour stop in Dallas to discuss the topic. During the speech, he referenced lyrics from “The Story of O.J.,” which he has previously said is a song about pushing forward as a culture.