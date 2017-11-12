Brand New singer releases statement after sexual misconduct allegations

Jesse Lacey, the lead singer of the rock band Brand New, has issued a lengthy statement after being accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. In the statement, which was published on the band’s Facebook page Saturday, Lacey acknowledged that his past actions “have caused pain and harm to a number of people” but did not directly address the allegations against him.

“In an effort to address recent events and the public conversation currently happening, I feel it is important to make a clear and personal statement,” Lacey’s statement began. “The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

In a public Facebook post published Nov. 9, Brian Diaz, a former guitar tech for Brand New, wrote, “So while we are on the topic of outing famous and semi-famous creeps, anyone want to speak up about Jesse Lacey from Brand New?” In the comments of that post, a woman named Nicole Elizabeth Garey alleged that Lacey “solicited nudes” from her beginning when she was 15 and he was 24, “manipulated” and “demeaned” her, and made her watch him masturbate on Skype.

In Lacey’s statement, he said he “developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex” early in his life and has sought “professional treatment, both in group therapy and individual counseling” to address it. Read his full statement below.