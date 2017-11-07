Everything we know about Taylor Swift's Reputation

This is the home stretch: Reputation is dropping on Friday.

Amping up anticipation last week, Taylor Swift premiered “Call It What You Want,” the fourth track we’ve heard from the mysterious upcoming LP, and fans are only getting more ravenous. Reputation is the singer’s follow-up to 2014’s critically acclaimed pop masterpiece 1989, and since Swift is the queen of building buzz, Swifties don’t actually know too much about the album.

Ahead of its release, we’ve compiled a list of everything we do actually know about Reputation, snakes and all.

There are 15 tracks

So far, we only know the names of the released buzz tracks and singles because everything is super hush-hush. “Ready For It…?” kicks off the album, followed by the polarizing lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” at No. 6, “Gorgeous” in the eighth spot, and “Call It What You Want” near the end of the album as track 14.

Swift explores new sounds with frequent collaborators

Swift’s biting pop sound exploded onto the scene in August with “Look What You Made Me Do” and the important note that the Old Taylor is dead. Even though the darker lyrics and heavier beats are new for Swift, frequent collaborators like Max Martin (“Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together”) and Jack Antonoff (“Out of the Woods”) have a hand in the making of this album.

The cover art alludes to media coverage

When she announced the album through social media on Aug. 23, Swift also gave us a look at the meme-worthy cover art. The fonts that make up the album cover are notably similar to those used by publications.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

According to Mashable, Swift’s name might on the album cover a staggering 899 times, a clear reference to 1989.

Shade has been thrown

“Look What You Made Me Do” was seemingly Swift’s triumphant callout to all her notable feuds with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Katy Perry, and Calvin Harris. “Gorgeous” also features some shade about an ex-boyfriend. And with a title like Reputation, fans might want to brace for more topics related to her portrayal in the media.

Swift is hinting at her sexuality

Sure, there’s that nude bodysuit in the “Ready For It…?” video, but what about the lyrics? Though Swift previously alluded to her sex life in songs like “Style” — “Lights are off/ He’s taking off his coat” — Reputation makes it clear that she has needs. “I-I-I see how this is gon’ go,” she sings in the “Ready For It…?” chorus. “Touch me and you’ll never be alone/ I-Island breeze and lights down low/ No one has to know/ In the middle of the night, in my dreams/ You should see the things we do, baby.”

There are two special edition glossy magazines

Target’s exclusive versions of the album boast two 72-page magazines titled Volume 1 and Volume 2. On top of a fashion spread, “you will find a variety of art created and curated by Taylor herself including her music, her paintings, her handwritten lyrics and more,” according to the retailer’s description.

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2 Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

Select groups of fans have already heard the album

Met my best friend 💕 Thank you for the most incredible night @taylorswift13 I love you so much 💕 #ReputationSecretSession pic.twitter.com/ginmNeALXj — Chlo♡13/10/17 (@UgSoHeCallsMeUp) October 15, 2017

Swifties were hand-picked by the star to preview the album at “Secret Sessions,” a.k.a. special listening parties at Swift’s residences in in London, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Rhode Island. Fans were sworn to secrecy, but they did let a few vague details slip, including that the album is fire.

You guys better prepare for Reputation because this album is fire 🔥🔥🔥#reputationsecretsessions — Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 13, 2017

A world tour is on the horizon

A tour in support of the album appears inevitable, as Ticketmaster has already set up a fan-focused ticket hub. The site is encouraging fans to purchase the album and merchandise, participate in social media activities, and more to “get a boost” at the opportunity to purchase potential tickets.

Snakes are ubiquitous

We might as well be in a swamp. After completely going off the social media grid, Swift returned with three ominous serpent visuals like this one:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

And then, they were everywhere. The snakes are likely a nod to her feud with West and Kardashian, but Swift has since reclaimed the image and has heavily included it in a ton of the Reputation buildup. There are snake rings, snake t-shirts, and just a ton of snakes in the video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

She also handed out serpent keychains at the listening sessions. Here’s to hoping Swifties aren’t afraid of snakes.

Are you ready for it? (Sorry, had to.)