JAY-Z, Kevin Hart, more stars react to Meek Mill's prison sentence

Rapper Meek Mill received an outpouring of support from the likes of JAY-Z, Kevin Hart, and T.I. in the wake of the rapper’s prison sentence. A judge in Philadelphia on Monday gave Mill, who was arrested twice this year, a jail term with a minimum of two years for violating his probation.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” JAY-Z wrote in defense of Mill in a statement posted to Facebook. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

“Praying for my brother @meekmill right now,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I’m here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up.”

T.I. penned, “Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass. You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING.”

According to PEOPLE, Mill, 30, was charged with misdemeanor assault in March over an altercation with employees at St. Louis International Airport. The charges were dropped after he agreed to perform community service, but Mill was later arrested in August in New York City. Police saw video of him riding his quad bike “around the streets of Upper Manhattan,” and the rapper was later charged with reckless endangerment. He plead guilty at the time to reckless driving.

The judge, who has been dealing with Mill for years, ruled the arrests were in violation of his probation.

“Praying for @meekmill and his family!!!” Isaiah Thomas tweeted after the ruling. “Crazy how bad the system is SMH.”

