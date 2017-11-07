Britney Spears' painting sells for $10,000 to a famous bidder

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Britney Spears’ work as an artist extends beyond her music.

Back in October, the pop star posted a short clip of herself painting in a lush outdoor setting as Mozart’s “Turkish March” played. “Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, ending the caption with a whole collection of emojis.

Spears has since donated the artwork to an auction that took place Sunday at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Sponsored by Vegas Cares, the star-studded concert raised funds for a “commissioned memorial art piece” to honor first responders and victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October. Spears’ painting was ultimately purchased for a sizable $10,000 by Robin Leach, who is perhaps best known for his work as host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

According to one Instagram user, Leach auctioned the painting to himself. “It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares,” captioned John Katsilometes.

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegas A post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Check out the Instagram post above to see Leach alongside the Spears-created art.