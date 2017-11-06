Get excited, country fans! The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards are coming up fast. Before you catch Wednesday night’s live show, get all the details on when to tune in and who will be there to perform, present, and possibly take home some awards. Read on for the answers to all your burning questions about this year’s CMA Awards!

What time are the CMA Awards?

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards, held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will take place this Wednesday, Nov. 8. The show will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting?

Who do you think is hosting?! The dynamic duo of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood — with 14 and seven CMA trophies to their names, respectively — will return to co-host “Country Music’s Biggest Night” for their 10th year. First time nominees (for Vocal Duo of the Year) LOCASH will host the pre-telecast portion of the awards show. Hopefully Paisley’s wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, will pop up on the red carpet as she has in years past!

Who’s presenting?

The list of CMAs presenters, boasting stars of both the Nashville and Hollywood varieties, includes Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Luke Combs, Jimmie Johnson, Karlie Kloss, Dustin Lynch, Lea Michele, Michelle Monaghan, Tyler Perry, Jason Ritter, Brittany Snow, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Trisha Yearwood, and Brett Young.

Who’s performing?

Some of the biggest names in country music will be taking the Bridgestone stage on Wednesday night, including nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Pink, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, as well as Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Niall Horan, Brad Paisley, and Darius Rucker.

Who’s nominated?

Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban lead the pack of nominees, each having picked up five nods, and will compete in three categories. Next up: Little Big Town nabbed four of their own, as well as one for Taylor Swift, who wrote the group’s single “Better Man.” See the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on my Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker — Little Big Town

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

“Dirt on my Boots” — Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Maddie & Tae

LOCASH

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

“Speak to a Girl” — Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney feat. Pink

“Kill a Word” — Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

“Funny How Time Slips Away” — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Dann Huff, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Old Dominion

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs