Taylor Swift fans go after Diplo for reported comments

Diplo is caught up in a new controversy involving Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old DJ reportedly made negative comments about Swift in a leaked interview with Rolling Stone, and now he’s faced a backlash from her fanbase. “Calm down swifties ‘all too well’ is one of my fav songs,” he tweeted Monday, linking to a BuzzFeed story that shows her fans responding to his recent Instagram post with plenty of snake emojis. (A rep for Diplo did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.)

calm down swifties "all too well" is one of my fav songs https://t.co/yV05kBWaQZ — diplo (@diplo) November 6, 2017

The tweet suggested that Diplo’s leaked comments to Rolling Stone about Swift’s music could be authentic. “Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” he reportedly said when discussing music streaming. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

Among those who criticized the comments: Singer Lily Allen, who tweeted, “Maybe 40 year old man should stop lecturing much younger and more successful woman about how to do her job.”

Maybe 40 year old man should stop lecturing much younger and more successful woman about how to do her job. https://t.co/JvcYTMMu1S — Lily (@lilyallen) November 4, 2017

DIPLO NEEDS TO SHUT UP AND STOP TALKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT. SHE'S ABSOLUTELY AMAZING👏 WHO IS HE? 😠😡😤 pic.twitter.com/5z0RF1hvp8 — Carly💋 (@carlaromero95_) November 5, 2017

Diplo gets more attention from talking about Taylor Swift than he does from his music and that’s the tea — cara (@zayns2016) November 5, 2017

The Swifties didn’t take too kindly to Diplo telling them to “calm down,” either. Following that tweet, Diplo again received a large amount of criticism from her fan base, with several eye-rolling GIFs sent his way in response.

Sorry why is Diplo blabbering on to Rolling Stone about Taylor Swift not being relatable? Ofc u can’t relate you’re a 30 YEAR OLD MAN — Creepy Crawley (@lucycrawley) November 6, 2017

This doesnt change the fact that u body-shamed her, claimed her music as unrelatable & compared her to other artists just bc u cant "relate" pic.twitter.com/FdOPxpyJDm — trina (@purejacques) November 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Diplo has caused a stir with Swift’s fans. Following the release and immediate popularity of Swift’s smash hit “Shake It Off” in 2014, he infamously tweeted, “Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty.”

Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty — diplo (@diplo) November 12, 2014

Get Taylor Swift A Booty https://t.co/RpkB8JExSV — diplo (@diplo) November 12, 2014

Diplo suggested that he learned not to mess with Swift and her fan base — “Don’t ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift,” he told British GQ in 2015 — but it looks like he has fallen into the trap once more.