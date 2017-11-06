Morrissey cancels concert because it's too cold

In True #Morrissey fashion… Heaven knows I’m miserable now. A post shared by Glen Tufuga-Neel (@glenxtufuga) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Morrissey canceled a show because the weather was too cold at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California on Sunday.

“Due to an inoperable heating system on stage, tonight’s engagement is postponed,” said a woman over the sound system, as captured in the Instagram post above. “However, a new date will be rescheduled for the 2018 season.”

Boos and groans poured in from audience members who showed up to watch the show as the temperatures hovered in the 40s. (A rep for Morrissey did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.)

According to a different fan’s Instagram post, the crowd was waiting for almost an hour before Morrissey decided to pull the plug. “An amphitheater full of upset, sad, and angry people,” read the Instagram post. “#Morrissey decided to ‘postpone’ the show after the crowd waited for almost an hour. I can’t say I’m surprised because of his history of spontaneously canceling shows, but I am disappointed. All I can do is hope I can get a refund and that #StevenMorrissey’s health is well.”

Love that Dave Grohl performed after breaking his leg and Morrissey cancels a show cause it was cold — Bottomofthemug (@BottomoftheMug) November 6, 2017

anybody surprised morrissey cancelled a concert because he was cold must be a new fan of morrissey — vicey (@vicesoy) November 6, 2017