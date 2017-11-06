Marilyn Manson points fake rifle at San Bernardino concert audience

Warning: The video below contains violent imagery.

Marilyn Manson is back from a broken leg and stirring up controversy once again. In his first performance since an onstage injury in September, the shock rocker played a provocative set Sunday at Knotfest in San Bernardino, California, pointing a fake rifle into the crowd of concertgoers.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, the county’s local newspaper, Manson brought out the prop — which was rigged with a microphone and featured a bright orange cap marking it as fake — for his performance of “We Know Where You F—ing Live,” a song on his new album, Heaven Upside Down.

As seen in video from the festival, Manson sang into the prop and directed it toward the audience while traversing the stage in a wheelchair, pushed by a man dressed in scrubs.

Although the Sun reported that Manson’s stunt didn’t faze the crowd, it came hours after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and weeks after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. San Bernardino was also the site of a mass shooting and attempted bombing in a terrorist attack in 2015.

EW has reached out to Manson’s rep for comment. Watch a clip of Manson’s performance above.