N.E.R.D preview star-studded new album during listening session

After returning a few days ago with the Rihanna-assisted “Lemon”, N.E.R.D’s first track since 2015, the group built off the mounting hype and sent it to the next level Saturday night at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California.

During their set, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley sat atop a van and blared the 11 tracks of their forthcoming album, No_One Ever Really Dies. Those in attendance could hardly contain their excitement, with several audience members praising the quality of the music on social media.

The feature list of N.E.R.D’s first full-length album since 2010 is perhaps most exciting of all. There are two tracks that feature Kendrick Lamar, one of which also boasts M.I.A. The legendary André 3000 makes a guest appearance on one song, and pop star Ed Sheeran contributes on a track titled “Lifting You.” Additionally, two more tracks sport guest work from Future and Gucci Mane, respectively. Of course, the single released on Wednesday with Rihanna also makes the final cut.

No_One Ever Really Dies has yet to receive an official release date. Check out some initial reactions below.

N*E*R*D performing new album Nobody Ever Really Dies at #ComplexCon!

1000 – ft Future ! @1future

NERD SZN 🖖🏽 pic.twitter.com/QAAbTHeofT — joey. (@_Jo3y) November 5, 2017

NERD played all of their brand new album for us at #Complexcon and lemme tell you all its already best album of the year — 2000 (@RICHGOD2000) November 5, 2017

NERD at #ComplexCon was Dope — The Jaded Gent (@JadedGent) November 5, 2017