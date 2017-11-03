Taylor Swift fans have intense reactions to new love song: 'I'm crying'

Taylor Swift says she’s “doing better than I ever was” in “Call It What You Want,” released Friday — and fans are thrilled for her.
“Taylor’s a genius and I’m crying,” wrote one Swiftie of the love song, which references Swift’s tumultuous 2016 and how she came out on the other side, seemingly thanks to finding love with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she appears to call the “one thing” she did right in the midst of “all the drama queens taking swings.”
Some fans read into the lyrics to see how much Swift’s views on love have changed since her splits from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston in 2016, while others were overwhelmed by how much “Call It What You Want” might foreshadow the rest of her forthcoming album Reputation, due Nov. 10. Read on for their emotional reactions.