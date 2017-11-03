Taylor Swift fans have intense reactions to new love song: 'I'm crying'

Taylor Swift says she’s “doing better than I ever was” in “Call It What You Want,” released Friday — and fans are thrilled for her.

“Taylor’s a genius and I’m crying,” wrote one Swiftie of the love song, which references Swift’s tumultuous 2016 and how she came out on the other side, seemingly thanks to finding love with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she appears to call the “one thing” she did right in the midst of “all the drama queens taking swings.”

Some fans read into the lyrics to see how much Swift’s views on love have changed since her splits from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston in 2016, while others were overwhelmed by how much “Call It What You Want” might foreshadow the rest of her forthcoming album Reputation, due Nov. 10. Read on for their emotional reactions.

"He built a fire just to keep me warm" #CallItWhatYouWant pic.twitter.com/PJcaJfw6C7 — κάθαρσις (@lennonspoetry) November 3, 2017

Sorry can't talk to anyone cause I'll just be listening to #CallItWhatYouWant on repeat for the next year!! Taylor's a genius and I'm crying — Lil (@lilllschwartz) November 3, 2017

Ok but honestly there are still 11 more tracks. If #CallItWhatYouWant is anything to go by are we even ready for this level of greatness — 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@Swiftness13) November 3, 2017

2014: The flowers that we’d grown together died of thirst 2017: All my flowers grew back as throns#CallItWhatYouWant @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/p8Lkl0nlCC — 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@Swiftness13) November 3, 2017

#CallitWhatYouWant makes me love the boyfriend I don't have — Sarah 7 DAYSSS (@taylors_poptart) November 3, 2017

WHEN THE WHOLE WORLD WAS CALLING TAYLOR A SNAKE JOE WAS RIGHT FUCKING THERE LOVING HER MORE THAN ANYONE #callitwhatyouwant — Cisco (@TSwiftCisco) November 3, 2017

I have to admit the first 3 singles got me worried. But after 7 hours of listening to #callitwhatyouwant, I just know Reputation will be 🔥. pic.twitter.com/urHKSt2ssl — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) November 3, 2017

Y’all #CallItWhatYouWant is low key the bop I needed in my life that I didn’t know I needed — 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@Swiftness13) November 3, 2017

Can you hear a male voice in the backgroung?

WHAT IF IT'S JOE ALVYN #CallItWhatYouWant — Karola 🎉 (@karolassswiftie) November 3, 2017

You can call it what you want but I'm calling it one of the best songs I've ever heard! #CallItWhatYouWant — 2nd account (Pat) (@pdjfc13) November 3, 2017

#CallItWhatYouWant is all about how Joe is the one thing she did right because that's all that matters against all the hate & drama pic.twitter.com/sJm61NOOZz — summer (@slaylorstan) November 3, 2017

Call It What You Want is track 14 and is 3 minutes 23 seconds long 1+4+3+2+3 = 13

TAYLOR SWIFT IS SO GENIUS WOW#CallItWhatYouWant — maria (@swiftcutelover) November 3, 2017

2009: "Romeo, save me" 2017: "You don't need to save me" #CallItWhatYouWant — Natt (@tayftswift) November 3, 2017

I BROUGHT A KNIFE TO A GUN FIGHT #CallItWhatYouWant pic.twitter.com/B6BJRduQbu — หลบค่ะพี่จะหวีด (@LaLaLukSwift13) November 3, 2017

Maybe I’ll come up with a funny tweet about #CallItWhatYouWant once my heart stops bursting repeatedly in my chest. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 3, 2017

nothing beats the feeling of hearing a new taylor swift song for the first time!!!!! #CallItWhatYouWant — Olivia (@rostledavid) November 3, 2017

taylor swift just grabbed the feeling of being in love and made it a song #CallItWhatYouWant! — magui 🐍 (@taylorintheclub) November 3, 2017

#CallItWhatYouWant is absolutely honest and raw and real and there's so much beauty in that kind of love I'm so happy for you @taylorswift13 — Gianna (@TweetingForTay) November 3, 2017

You can literally hear Taylor Swift blushing like a smitten kitten as she sings #CallItWhatYouWant to the love of her life. She’s happy. 😊❤️ — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 3, 2017

K so #CallItWhatYouWant is one of the best things taylor has ever put out and is my favorite release from reputation so far for sure — pro-crastinator (@alexinwondrrlnd) November 3, 2017