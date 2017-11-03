Taylor Swift's new song 'Call It What You Want' has arrived — listen here!

“Call It What You Want,” the fourth advance share off Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated Reputation LP, due Nov. 10, is out now.

The singer teased the track, above, a number of times on her socials Thursday, sharing images of lyrics, and the release went wide as the clock turned to midnight.

Across the angsty, Jack Antonoff-assisted cut, Swift seems to consider a new, less sure vantage in the pop hierarchy. “My castle crumbled overnight,” she opens the song. “They took the crown, but it’s alright.” (All’s not lost, y’all. As you might expect, finding love sees the singer finding peace later on the song.)

So far, the singer has shared the accusatory, record-shattering “Look What You Made Me Do,” the record-tying “Gorgeous,” and “…Ready For It?” And while “LWYMMD” topped the Billboard Hot 100 the week of its release — it was unseated by Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” (Tay sent flowers, obvi) — the songs that have each landed from this era have produced mixed reactions, from both fans and critics.

Along with the album’s release next week, Swift will be channeling the high-fashion world as she also debuts a Reputation magazine via Target. The two publications will include 72 pages of personal poetry and photos as well as artwork by Swift, handwritten lyric sheets, outtakes from the “LWYMMD” music video shoot, and a poster. (If you choose to only grab the CD-only version at the retailer come Nov. 10, you’ll still score yourself the poster.)