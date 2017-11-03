Taylor Swift's 'Call It What You Want' lyrics reference her tumultuous 2016

Taylor Swift dropped the dreamy love song “Call It What You Want” early Friday — and in keeping with her Reputation releases thus far, the song’s lyrics appear to reference Swift’s personal life and her relationship with current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Sings Swift in the song’s first verse, “My castle crumbled overnight/ I brought a knife to a gunfight/ They took the crown but it’s alright/ All the liars are calling me one/ Nobody’s heard from me for months/ I’m doing better than I ever was.” The singer battled tabloid headlines throughout 2016, ending relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and finding herself in the middle of a feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after West’s controversial “Famous” lyric about Swift. She later backed away from public view — keeping quiet throughout the remainder of the year and sometimes courting criticism as a result. (Swift famously didn’t make a public statement about the 2016 presidential election, a decision that drew ire online.)

It was during last year that Swift also met Alwyn and “Call It What You Want” seemingly references how their relationship pulled her out of a personal struggle.

Sings Swift in the second verse, “All my flowers grew back as thorns/ Windows boarded up after the storm/ He built a fire just to keep me warm/ All the drama queens taking swings/ All the jokers dressing up as kings/ They fade to nothing when I look at him/ And I know I make the same mistakes every time/ Bridges burn, I never learn/ At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right/ I’m laughing with my lover/ Making forts under covers/ Trust him like a brother/ Yeah, you know I did one thing right/ Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night.”

Swift began dating Alwyn in 2016 and, thus far, the songs released off Reputation have included numerous references to their relationship. Last week, Swift released the video for “…Ready For It?” which also featured numerous visual clues and hints about Alwyn.

Below, read the full lyrics for “Call It What You Want.” Reputation is out Nov. 10.

[Verse 1]

My castle crumbled overnight

I brought a knife to a gunfight

They took the crown but it’s alright

All the liars are calling me one

Nobody’s heard from me for months

I’m doing better than I ever was

[Chorus]

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Verse 2]

All my flowers grew back as thorns

Windows boarded up after the storm

He built a fire just to keep me warm

All the drama queens taking swings

All the jokers dressing up as kings

They fade to nothing when I look at him

And I know I make the same mistakes every time

Bridges burn, I never learn

At least I did one thing right, I did one thing right

I’m laughing with my lover

Making forts under covers

Trust him like a brother

Yeah, you know I did one thing right

Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night

[Chorus]

Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Bridge]

I want to wear his initial on a chain around my neck

Chain round my neck

Not because he owns me

But ’cause he really knows me

Which is more than they can say

I recall late November

Holding my breath, slowly I said “you don’t need to save me

But would you run away with me?”

Yes

[Chorus]

My baby’s fit like a daydream

Walking with his head down

I’m the one he’s walking to

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

My baby’s fly like a jet stream

High above the whole scene

Loves me like I’m brand new

So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to

[Ending]

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want, call it what you want

Call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to