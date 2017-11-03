13 new music releases for your November playlist

Every Friday, artists drop anticipated albums, surprise singles, and hyped collaborations. As part of New Music Friday, EW’s music team chooses some of the essential new tunes. From Taylor Swift’s fourth Reputation track to Sam Smith’s polished second album, here are some of the week’s most noteworthy releases. Got Spotify? Stream all of EW’s picks by following our playlist (embedded below) for this week.

1. Taylor Swift, “Call It What You Want”

On the fourth Reputation tune she’s released, Swift acknowledges her plummet in the court of public opinion — “My castle crumbled overnight,” she sings in the first verse — but achieves a state of zen. The Jack Antonoff-produced cut finds Swift taking solace in a lover and churning out more synth-pop in the process. —Eric Renner Brown

2. Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All

After three years, the gifted British crooner has finally released his second album. For more about the LP, which features production work from luminaries including Stargate and Timbaland, check out EW’s B-grade review. —E.R.B.

3. Kelsea Ballerini, Unapologetically

The country-pop sensation stormed the charts with her 2015 debut, The First Time. Her follow-up brims with more freewheeling, hook-filled jams, like the twangy “Miss Me More.” For more about Ballerini, check out EW’s new 3 Rounds interview with the country star. —E.R.B.

4. Metro Boomin / Offset / 21 Savage, Without Warning

All three artists have had a hand in Hot 100 toppers this year, and their collaborative LP — dropped, as the title suggests, unexpectedly on Halloween — finds the trio in a bleak but alluring groove. —E.R.B.

5. Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues

Maroon 5’s sixth LP is also their best this decade. In a B-grade review, EW writes that a slate of collaborators, including A$AP Rocky, SZA, and Julia Michaels, “ensures that there’s hardly a stale moment.” There’s even a wild, 11-minute jam session. For more, read EW’s review. —E.R.B.

6. Miguel, “Told You So”

After releasing multiple singles in recent months, R&B savant Miguel officially announced his fourth album, War & Leisure, on Friday. He also shared another fresh track, the euphoric “Told You So,” which taps into the energy that made “Waves” and other standouts from 2015’s Wildheart so compelling. The full project arrives Dec. 1. —E.R.B.

7. CyHi the Prynce feat. Kanye West, “Dat Side”

Kanye West hasn’t appeared on many tracks in 2017 — just cuts by Drake, Mary J. Blige, and Tyga — but he blessed the people this week with a feature on CyHi the Prynce’s new single from his forthcoming debut album, No Dope on Sundays. Yeezy likely didn’t have to sneak in his verse here, and fans of ScHoolboy Q’s “THat Part” should find enjoyment in the song’s similar vibe. —Josh Glicksman

8. Neil Young, “Already Great”

The celebrated rocker’s scuzzy comeback aims straight at the White House. “You’re already great,” he sings in response to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” initiative. “You’re the promised land/ You’re the helping hand.” The single will appear on The Visitor, Young’s second LP with ramshackle outfit Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, which arrives Dec. 1. “We’re better at tuning into the certain place where you go when you lose yourself in the music,” Nelson told EW earlier this year when reflecting on collaborating with Young. —Madison Vain

9. David Guetta & Afrojack feat. Charli XCX & French Montana, “Dirty Sexy Money”

EDM fans hoping for a second David Guetta and Afrojack collaboration after this spring’s “Another Life” get it with “Dirty Sexy Money.” The track — which has huge potential for radio play beyond the DJs’ respective gigs — picks up following its ‘80s ballad-esque opening bars, with a danceable drop and catchy beat that’ll make you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on a loop. —Gerrad Hall

10. Flying Lotus, “Post Requisite”

Earlier this year, Steven Ellison — better known by his production moniker Flying Lotus — made a foray into film with the tepidly received horror flick Kuso. Thankfully, he’s returned to music this week with “Post Requisite,” an undulating, two-minute gem of his heady fusion of jazz and electronica. —E.R.B.

11. Sunflower Bean, “I Was a Fool”

The Brooklyn trio made a splash in 2016 — including on EW’s year-end list — with their jangling brand of psych-rock. Their latest single drifts in the clouds, as singer-guitarist Julia Cummings delivers a vocal in the vein of Stevie Nicks’ part on “Dreams.” —E.R.B.

12. Shamir, Revelations

After breaking through in 2015 with vibrant electro-pop, the 23-year-old Las Vegan forayed into indie rock earlier this year. His new LP continues his lo-fi, guitar-based experiments. —E.R.B.

13. Bob Dylan, Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 13 / 1979-1981

The latest installment of the bard’s long-running archival series revisits his polarizing Christian era from 1979 to 1981 — and includes riveting live material. —E.R.B.

Also out:

N.E.R.D’s funky, Rihanna-featuring return, “Lemon”

Big Sean’s reunion with “Bounce Back” producer Metro Boomin, “Pull Up N Wreck,” featuring 21 Savage

U2’s “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” set to appear on their forthcoming LP Songs of Experience, out Dec. 1, and including a spoken word piece by Kendrick Lamar

Musician-turned-politician-turned-musician-again Kid Rock’s 11th studio album, Sweet Southern Sugar

Blake Shelton’s rootsy, nostalgic new record, Texoma Shore

The second studio album from Willow Smith — performing under the mononym Willow — The 1st

Lil Uzi Vert’s remix of Luv Is Rage 2‘s “The Way Life Goes,” currently sitting at No. 56 on the Hot 100, which now includes a scintillating Nicki Minaj verse

Kids In Love, the second LP from Norwegian EDM whiz Kygo, who scored a smash earlier this year with Selena Gomez on “It Ain’t Me”

“Garage Palace,” a rave-up of a collaboration between Gorillaz and rising U.K. rapper Little Simz

Listen to a playlist of the tracks from this week’s New Music Friday above.