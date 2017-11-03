Kim Kardashian defends Aaliyah Halloween costume: 'We don’t see color in my home'

Kim Kardashian is both defending and apologizing for her decision to dress up as the late singer Aaliyah for Halloween.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.”

Some deemed Kardashian’s outfit, which was inspired by Aaliyah’s “Try Again” video, as “offensive” and “disrespectful.”

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

“When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,” she continued. “I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”

Aaliyah wasn’t the only legendary performer that Kardashian emulated for Halloween, with her other costumes including Cher, Madonna, and Selena Quintanilla.

“For me, it’s always about love and respect,” wrote Kardashian, noting that her son Saint went as Axl Rose and her sister Kourtney as Michael Jackson. “We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”