Kelly Clarkson talks Weinstein and gives advice for young women in the industry

In the wake of numerous sexual misconduct claims against prominent Hollywood figures, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and more, singer Kelly Clarkson is speaking out about the pervasive nature of alleged sexual predators.

The American Idol winner spoke openly with EW editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt as part of our A-List event series in New York City when the subject of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry came up on Thursday night.

“I know it seems like it’s everywhere but it should be! Because it needs to be nowhere,” emphasized Clarkson to the audience. “I think it’s just one of those things where I honestly was ignorant to the fact of any of that happening. I’ve never witnessed that in my job, fortunately.”

The “Love So Soft” singer also talked about how important it is to speak up and fight for what you want. Watch the full clip of Clarkson’s comments above.