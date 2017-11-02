Taylor Swift teases new Reputation song, 'Call It What You Want'

Taylor Swift’s Reputation era kicked into high gear with a big announcement on Thursday’s Good Morning America: The singer is set to perform a cut from her forthcoming album during ABC’s TGIT block on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9-10 p.m. ET, marking her first performance of a new song in three years.

Immediately after the announcement, Swift shared three posts about the track on her Instagram, revealing the title, “Call It What You Want,” and two lyrics. The song will drop Friday at 12 a.m. ET, she indicated.

Friday, Nov. 10, the day Reputation is finally released, promises even more excitement for Swifites, as an extended version of the performance will air on Freeform. Suggesting Swift might belt her new song from her home, GMA host Lara Spencer announced ABC’s big get over images of Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island.

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Swift’s latest ABC partnership — her music previously appeared in a TGIT promo — will be her first performance this album cycle, though she’s dropped three songs from Reputation so far: “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “Gorgeous,” the first two of which received Joseph Kahn-directed music videos.

The 27-year-old’s rollout of her latest effort, the follow-up to her 2014 pop opus 1989, has been anything but predictable: Announcements about new songs and videos mostly arrive with no warning via her social media accounts. The previous surprise came Wednesday with a behind-the-scenes look at the production of her track “Gorgeous.”

Watch ABC’s announcement in the video above.