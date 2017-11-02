Prince Michael Jackson taken to emergency room after motorcycle accident

Prince Michael Jackson was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old son of King of Pop Michael Jackson was riding his two-wheeler in Los Angeles when wet pavement from a light rain reportedly caused him to wipe out. Jackson’s injuries were serious enough to require an ambulance to transport him to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, he was well enough to share a photo of his journey on social media. Jackson posted a shot of his feet outstretched on a gurney with the somewhat sheepish caption: “Well sh—…”

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

TMZ reports that Jackson had no broken bones, and he was released not long after being admitted. In fact, he was healthy enough to travel straight to his class at Loyola Marymount University — and made it on time.

While it’s unclear how long he’s been riding, Jackson began posting videos of his beloved Harley-Davidson on Instagram and YouTube in September.

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

“I’ve always wanted a bike ever since I was little,” he said in one clip. “I think it’s just bad-ass. I don’t know what to tell you.” He also added that he took a three-day California Motorcycle Safety Program course to prepare.

If you're wondering what the video is about and why it's so long. It ain't bout nothin but me and the bike and this is the type of random conversations that I have with myself. A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

One video, showing him riding without gloves, drew the ire of his younger sister, Paris, 19.

“WHERE ARE YOUR RIDING GLOVES!?!!!!!!!! YOU PROMISED ME,” she commented. He apparently took her advice: Jackson was seen wearing them in future videos.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.