Barbra Streisand returns to the stage in Netflix concert film — watch the trailer now

Hello, gorgeous!

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming film concert event Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! on Thursday morning. The Barbra Streisand special will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on Nov. 22.

The film’s footage comes from a 2016 show in Miami as part of her 13-city tour that shares the same name with the Netflix special. In addition to previewing a few numbers and some behind-the-scenes moments, the trailer includes several celebrity cameos, including appearances from Seth MacFarlane, Jamie Foxx, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, and Melissa McCarthy. The concert will also showcase a special duet between Streisand and Foxx.

Besides the music, the film will show Streisand taking viewers on a journey of the work completed throughout her illustrious career. “I had ten No. 1 albums over six decades,” says Streisand during a snippet of the trailer. “My God, have I been around that long?”

Check out the full trailer for Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! above. The concert film will premiere exclusively on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 22.