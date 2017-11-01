U2 and Kendrick Lamar team up for new song — listen now

Following U2 making a guest appearance on “XXX.” from Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. this past April, it looks like the latter has returned the favor, lending a spoken outro on the Irish rock band’s new single, “Get Out Of Your Own Way.” The new track comes from U2’s forthcoming album Songs of Experience, the follow-up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

“Blessed are the filthy rich, for you can only truly own what you give away,” says Lamar toward the end of his brief part of the song. He also says “blessed are the arrogant” and “blessed are the superstars.” The “HUMBLE.” His cameo comes to an abrupt end, though it’s unclear if that’s the end of his verse or perhaps just a snippet of more to come.

Listen to “Get Out Of Your Own Way” above. Songs of Experience will be released on Friday, Dec. 1.