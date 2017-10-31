Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' gets jazzy cover from Wayne Brady, Postmodern Jukebox

Something evil’s lurking from the dark…it’s Wayne Brady and Postmodern Jukebox.

Postmodern Jukebox, the Scott Bradlee-led YouTube collective known for their throwback retro takes on modern hit pop songs, has recruited actor-singer-comedian Wayne Brady for a Halloween trick-or-treat. Brady and the musical group have released a 1930s style jazzy take on Michael Jackson’s Halloween standard “Thriller.”

“I’ve been a fan of PMJ and Scott’s for quite a while,” Brady said in a statement. “They’re the complete package of musicality and good, old-fashioned, old school fun! I’m glad we got to Cab Calloway ‘Thriller’ together and I’m looking forward to more songs to collab on.”

The video references famous 1930s crooner and Cotton Club bandleader Cab Calloway, who himself was turned into a ghost in a 1930s “Betty Boop” cartoon — linking past Halloween traditions with the more modern vibes of “Thriller.”

Brady fronts the vocals accompanied by Postmodern Jukebox and is joined by two eerie dancers who break out some of Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” moves with a tap shoe twist.

For a spooky, fun Halloween throwback watch the video above.