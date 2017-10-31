3 Rounds with Kelsea Ballerini, country music's newest superstar

Unapologetically sums up the past three years of your life. It covers a major breakup, being single, your career taking off, and then finding love again with country singer Morgan Evans, whom you’re marrying later this year.

For real, it’s crazy.

What’s it like to listen to the first half of the album, where there’s a lot of hurt and anger on songs like “Miss Me More” and “Get Over Yourself”?

It was a tough period, for sure. But I don’t think I’d be in my relationship now if it weren’t for that. It sounds cliché, but I really do think that. I felt like crap when I was writing it, but now when I sing it, I know that I had to feel that emotion to feel the depth of love that I feel now.

What was the biggest challenge with this album?

For a long time I tried to go back to “Okay, how did I make the first one? Where did I write it? Where did I record it?” And eventually I was like, “Stop trying to be your 19-year-old self!” It took me a minute to figure that out.

There’s a song in the middle of the record called “In Between” that talks about leaving youth and entering adulthood.

That was the last song we wrote for the album. When I listened to the original 12 songs, I realized that I had written a lot about the two guys that had defined my last three years, but I hadn’t written a lot about myself — and I was the constant in all of it. That song was for me.

Round 3: Shark Eye (Passion fruit, lemon, maraschino, dry curaçao, bourbon, rye, tiki bitters)

Did you expect that you would end up with someone in the industry?

We both always said we would never be with an artist. And then we were like, “What?! You’re my person?” But the biggest thing is that we have such a huge respect for the other person as an artist. I’m not fully happy if I’m not doing music and working, and he’s not either.

Where do you see the most growth on this LP?

When I made my first album, I had never done a full-band show. The only way I knew how to sing was with my guitar at open-mic night. So even getting in the studio was something so new to me. Now I’ve toured the last three years and been in the studio a ton, and my voice is different.

Your circle of collaborators has also expanded: You worked with powerhouse songwriters like Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt) and Hillary Lindsey (Little Big Town, Lady Gaga).

I used to get copies of their demos that were being pitched around town to Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, because I wanted to know what they were writing. I wanted to know what the bar was. They made me a better writer.

You interact with your fans a lot, especially on social media. What’s been your favorite fan experience so far?

I was on tour with Lady Antebellum, and there were these two really young twins, who were both developmentally disabled, and they came up. They were so sweet and both cried. When they walked away, their dad was like, “I can’t imagine what your life’s like, but I want you to know that the only time they’re ever completely calm is when they’re listening to your music.” I had to shut down my meet-and-greet because I was weeping.

When you think about people you’ve mentioned — Lady Antebellum, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain — are their careers the kind you want for yourself?

When I signed my record deal, they were like, “What’s your goal?” I said, “I want to come up on a hydraulic lift!” And it sounds so silly, but an arena tour, that’s my goal. I used to study tour videos that people would give me. The lights, the videos, the production, the set list — you get to create a world for people to step into for two hours. That is the most sacred thing.