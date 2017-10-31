Katy Perry was once half of a camel on Halloween, and the photo is hilarious

Guess what day it is?

Katy Perry, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday, retweeting a few old photos of herself and Shannon Woodward (Westworld, Raising Hope) combining to complete a camel costume back in 2009. From the two photos, it’s not clear whether Perry served as the front or back hump of the camel, but the head of the costume is placed behind Perry, not Woodward. The two friends have also joined forces to dress up as Daria and Jane from MTV’s Beavis and Butthead and spin-off, Daria.

Though the joint camel costume doesn’t come from this year’s Halloween season, there have already been a ton of other great celebrity costumes that have surfaced in the past couple of days. A few notable standouts in Perry’s field include Demi Lovato dressing up as Selena Quintanilla and power couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé teaming up to channel Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim, respectively.

Check out the throwback photos of Perry’s costume above.