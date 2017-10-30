Hear Sia's new Christmas anthem, 'Santa's Coming for Us'

Tuesday may be Halloween, but Sia already has her sights set on Christmas.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer released the first single off her forthcoming holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, on Monday. Titled “Santa’s Coming For Us,” the track opens with a line about hot chocolate before breaking into a fun, upbeat pop song that’ll be sure to get plenty of airtime before the holiday season ends.

Earlier in October, Sia announced the album’s full tracklist and official artwork featuring frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler. The release of “Santa’s Coming For Us” comes on the same day that the album is available for pre-order. While fans will have to wait another few weeks before getting the whole project, this catchy earworm may be enough of a gift to hold people over until then.

Listen to “Santa’s Coming For Us” above. Everyday is Christmas will be released in its entirety on Nov. 17.