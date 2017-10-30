LFO singer Devin Lima diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer after undergoing surgery to remove a massive tumor from his abdomen earlier this month.

A biopsy revealed the rare cancer, and while the tumor was removed in its entirety, cancer cells may still be present in Lima’s body. He will go through chemotherapy and radiation as part of his treatment plan.

“I wish we had better news to share,” bandmate Brad Fischetti said in an emotional video addressing Lima’s diagnosis. “It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima.”

LFO’s publicist, Alaina Bendi, said in a statement, “Our whole LFO team is distraught over this and we want nothing more than to see Devin back on stage doing what he does best but, unfortunately, LFO is at the bottom of the list of things that Devin needs to accomplish to get back to normalcy in his life. Brad has been by his side since day 1 when Devin fell ill so, LFO will always be together. Devin is so overwhelmed by the amount of love and prayers from around the world and thanks each and every one of you for your thoughts. He is home now with his family resting comfortably while he awaits his upcoming treatment plans.”

LFO had been preparing to announce a spring tour before Lima’s surgery but changed those plans in light of his health.

The pop act, known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls” and recent single “Perfect 10,” previously lost bandmate Rich Cronin to leukemia in 2010.

Watch Fischetti’s video update above.