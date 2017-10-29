Watch Metallica perform 'Don't Look Back in Anger' for an emotional Manchester crowd

Metallica are the latest in a string of performers to pay tribute to the city of Manchester by playing a stirring rendition of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in the wake of the deadly terror attack in May.

During their Manchester Arena concert Saturday night, the heavy-metal group covered the classic Oasis single for an emotional and enthusiastic crowd at the same venue that was struck by a suicide bombing five months ago, leaving 22 dead.

Concertgoers eagerly sang along as Metallica performed the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory track, and drummer Lars Ulrich later tweeted video of the scene. “What a moment!” he wrote. “Goosebumps.”

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” has become an anthem of sorts for the recovering city, inspiring Coldplay to cover the 1995 hit at the One Love Manchester benefit show and Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher to to donate all royalties from the track to a Manchester relief fund.

As Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Rolling Stone ahead of Manchester Arena’s reopening last month, “Music is playing a part in the recovery story.”